‘Cha Cha Real Smooth,‘ ’Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Among Ruderman Seal of Authentic Representation Recipients (EXCLUSIVE)

“Cha Cha Real Smooth” and “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” are among the recent honorees of the Ruderman Family Foundation’s Seal of Authentic Representation, Variety has learned exclusively.

The Foundation recognizes films and television series that include authentic representation of people with disabilities. Vanessa Burghardt, an actor with autism, plays Domino’s (Dakota Johnson) autistic daughter Lola in the comedy-drama film “Cha Cha Real Smooth.”

“From the moment the film’s creator, Cooper Raiff, saw Vanessa’s audition, he knew instantly that she was our Lola. No one could deny her talent but authenticity was important to everyone, so Cooper changed the script to age up the character and that was the end of it. Looking back, I cannot imagine another person playing Lola,” said producer Jessica Switch in a statement. “Vanessa was perfect. She was extremely professional and sweet on set. She nailed every take and always came prepared. She also brought her personal experience to the character. The headphones that she wears in the movie are her own headphones, and similar to the character, Vanessa uses them as a source of comfort and security.”

Burghardt added, “Everyone involved was so committed to making sure that Lola’s experience as an autistic character was accurate and I always felt like my input mattered. As an autistic actor, I really do have a lot to say and want to be a part of other people’s stories. I feel like authentic casting is so important because it gives me the opportunity to do that.”

The Seal of Authentic Representation was also awarded to Paramount+ series “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” for casting Bruce Horak, “Star Trek’s” first legally blind main cast actor, as Enterprise’s chief engineer Lt. Hemmer. Additional honorees include HBO’s “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” Hallmark’s “Color My World with Love” and the Apple TV+ series “Best Foot Forward.”

“The latest group of studio productions to receive our Seal of Authentic Representation have once again proven that practicing inclusive casting and authentic representation is not only a principled, morally sound choice, but a significant contributing factor to a production’s actual success,” said Jay Ruderman, president of the Ruderman Family Foundation. “This is highly evident through ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth,’ whose authenticity has driven the film’s critical acclaim. We hope that such outcomes encourage Hollywood to continue expanding opportunities for people with disabilities, particularly in roles that portray the same disabilities.”