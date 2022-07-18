‘Central Park’ Gets Season 3 Premiere Date with Kristen Bell Returning as New Character (TV News Roundup)

“Central Park,” the hit animated musical comedy series from Apple TV+, will return for its third season on Friday, September 9. Original cast member Kristen Bell is returning to star in Season 3 in the new role of Abby, Paige’s little sister.

In Season 1, Bell voiced Owen (Leslie Odom Jr.) and Paige’s (Kathryn Hahn) mixed raced daughter Molly, but she exited the series in 2020 because she believed it unjust for her to voice a biracial character.

“Casting a mixed race character w/a white actress undermines the specificity of the mixed race & Black American experience,” Bell’s statement read at the time.

From creator, writer and executive producer Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad and Nora Smith, the 13-episode third season of “Central Park” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with three episodes. It will be followed by one episode weekly every Friday through November 18.

In the Season 3, Bitsy will continue her relentless pursuit to buy the park as Owen embarks on a new promotional campaign to make more people fall in love with it. Meanwhile, Paige finds herself busier than ever when she lands her first book deal.

“Central Park” features a star-studded voice cast that includes Gad, Odom Jr., Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman and Stanley Tucci. Guest stars lending their voice talents to this season include “The Afterparty” stars Sam Richardson, Ike Barinholtz, Ben Schwartz and Zoë Chao. Also guest starring is Ron Funches, Jack McBrayer, Amber Ruffin, Yvette Nicole Brown, Craig Robinson, Tim Meadows and David Alan Grier, among others. The new season will also add over 40 original songs to the catalog.

Also in today’s TV news:

DATES

The second season of “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race” will premiere Friday, August 12 at 8 p.m., VH1 announced on Monday. Filmed in front of a live studio audience, nine celebrities have agreed to leave their famed identities behind as they fully embrace the miracle of drag. Each week, the celebrities will undergo complete drag transformations and compete in a lip sync showdown until one of them is crowned “America’s Next Celeb Drag Superstar” and awarded $100,000 for their favorite charity. The contestants will be mentored by “Queen Supremes” Brooke Lynn Heights, Jujubee and Monét X Change. Additional “Drag Race” legends set to make special appearances this season include Eureka, Gottmik, Katya, Morgan McMichaels, Silky Nutmeg Ganache and Violet Chachki. RuPaul returns as host alongside resident judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews.

TRAILERS

AMC/AMC+ has released the official trailer for the second and final season of “Kevin Can F**K Himself.” Starring Annie Murphy, the series is set to return on August 22 at 9 p.m. on AMC, with the first two episodes available on AMC+. AMC+ subscribers will have advance access to an additional episode each week. Season 2 is set to follow Allison and Patty as their murderous plan gets thrown into chaos, causing them to alter their course and find a better way to deal with Allison’s incompetent husband Kevin. Alongside Murphy, the series also stars Eric Petersen, Mary Hollis Inboden, Alex Bonifer, Brian Howe, Raymond Lee, Jamie Denbo and Candice Coke. Erinn Hayes will make a guest appearance in Season 2. “Kevin Can F**K Himself” is created and executive produced by Valerie Armstrong, and Rashida Jones and Will McCormack executive produce through Le Train Train. Craig DiGregorio is showrunner and executive producer. Sean Clements and Colin Walsh also serve as executive producers. Watch the full trailer below.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Fremantle’s Original Productions has tapped unscripted producer and director Meredith Prunkard as the company’s new vice president of current programming. Additionally, they have promoted a trio of executives including senior director of development Jen Rotner, who has been named vice president of development. Darren Toon, previously the director of development and talent, is expanding his role to vice president of development, talent and current programming, and Joanne Getson has been promoted to senior director of development.