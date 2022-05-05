Cedric the Entertainer to Produce New Series ‘Finding Happy’ for Bounce TV (EXCLUSIVE)

Cedric the Entertainer is behind “Finding Happy,” an upcoming dramedy series set to premiere later this year on Bounce TV, the channel announced Thursday.

Created by Kendra Jo, the ten-episode “Finding Happy” stars comedian and actor B. Simone as Yaz Carter, a single woman working in the Los Angeles radio industry. Yaz feels stagnant in her life, an on her 36th birthday, she makes a decision to create change in her life and find her own happiness. That results in significant shakeups in her family relationships, her career and her dating life.

In addition to Simone, “Finding Happy” will feature an ensemble cast that includes Kim Coles (“Living Single”), Angela Gibbs (“Hacks,” “The Fosters”), Marketta Wilder (“Black Jesus”), Stevie Baggs (“Ruthless,” “The Game”) and Mike Merill (“All American,” “Al La Carte”). Reesha Archibald serves as the showrunner of the series. Cedric the Entertainer will executive produce “Finding Happy” with Eric C. Rhone through their Bird and a Bear Productions company. Previously, the two executive produced “Johnson,” a Bounce TV original series set in Atlanta about a group of five life-long best friends who all share the same last name.

The announcement of “Finding Happy” led Bounce TV’s upfront announcement of its upcoming programming slate. Also included was the premiere date for the upcoming second season of “Johnson,” which will debut July 10.

“Johnson” is also executive produced by Cedric and Rhone, and follows a group of life-long best friends who all share the same last name. The series is created by Deji LaRay, who stars alongside D.L. Hughley, Thomas Q. Jones, Philip Smithey, Derrex Brady. Season 2 will see Terri J. Vaughn (“Insecure,” “Greenleaf,” “The Steve Harvey Show”) join the cast. Cedric and Rhone executive produce “Johnson” with LaRay, Jones and Archibald, while LaRay and Jones co-showrun the series together.

“Finding Happy” has already been shot, and will premiere sometime this fall. A specific release date has yet to be announced.