CBS Has 8 of Broadcast’s 10 Most-Watched Comedies This Season — and 2 Are Reruns

CBS is bringing the funny to a larger audience than its broadcast competition this season with eight of the top 10 most-watched comedies belonging to channel that’s home to “Young Sheldon.” And yes, “Young Sheldon” is by far the most-watched of that group.

Out of the 34 comedy titles that have aired across ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and the CW at this point during the 2021-2022 season, a tally that includes repeats of the broadcasters’ sitcoms, CBS has the six most-watched all to itself: “Young Sheldon,” “Ghosts,” “The Neighborhood,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “United States of Al” and “B Positive.”

The rest of the top 10 list is made up of encores of “Young Sheldon” in seventh place, followed by ABC comedies “The Conners” and “Abbott Elementary” in the eighth and ninth slots, and reruns of “The Neighborhood” in 10th.

At this time last year, there were 38 comedy series airing across the broadcast networks — again, including repeats — and CBS had six of the 10 most-watched. The other four slots were held by ABC’s “The Conners,” Fox’s “Last Man Standing” and “Call Me Kat” and NBC’s “Mr. Mayor.”

As you can see, Fox and NBC are no longer present in the Top 10 at this point — but both networks have recently debuted new comedies and still have a shot at cracking in by the end of the 2021-2022 season.

Of course, there’s very little chance that anything will touch “Young Sheldon” in No. 1 with an average of 9.275 million total viewers per Nielsen’s “most current” data stream, which includes a week’s worth of delayed viewing where available — or even come close to “Ghosts” comfortable No. 2 slot with 8.216 million.

See the charts below for the full data comparison.

(Pictured: ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” CBS’ “Young Sheldon,” CBS’ “Ghosts.”)