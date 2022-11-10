CBS Series ‘The Equalizer,’ ‘East New York,’ and ‘FBI’ Lead Nielsen Ratings Among African American Viewers

CBS dramas “The Equalizer,” “East New York,” and “FBI” lead the primetime broadcast competition among African American audiences, according to Nielsen ratings.

Excluding all sports programming, the Queen Latifah-led “Equalizer” sits atop the chart at No. 1 with a 4.7% Black audience. With only four episodes of Season 3 available for viewing, the show reached 2,009 Black households.

“East New York” follows closely behind reaching a 3.6% African American audience and 1,563 African American households. The show, which is currently six episodes into Season 1 following its Oct. 2 premiere, follows the recently promoted police captain of East New York, Regina Haywood (Amanda Warren), who leads a diverse group of officers and detectives, some of whom are hesitant to deploy her creative methods of serving and protecting. Richard Kind, Elizabeth Rodriguez, and Ruben Santiago-Hudson are also featured among the cast.

“FBI” sits just under the new series with a 3.2% African American audience. Now, in its fifth season with six episodes released, the series reached 1,386 African American households.

NBC’s “Chicago PD” ranked fourth among the shows, just slightly losing to the other Dick Wolf series. Despite also scoring a 3.2% rating with African American audiences, the show only managed to hit 1,360 African American households. “Chicago Fire,” NBC’s other franchise within the Dick Wolf universe also made the top 10 ranked programs among African American viewers, with a 3% rating.

Overall, CBS’s programming slate takes up 19 of the top 30 series among African American viewers, including “60 Minutes,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “FBI: International,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “S.W.A.T.,” “Blue Bloods,” “NCIS,” “NCIS: Hawaii,” as well as new drama “Fire Country,” and encores of “FBI,” “The Neighborhood,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” and “FBI: International.”

Please view the Nielsen ratings chart below.