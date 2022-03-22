CBS Restructures Business Affairs, Allison Brightman and Jeeun Kim to Oversee All Brands

CBS is restructuring its business affairs operations to expand the duties of Allison Brightman and Jeeun Kim, who currently serve as the executive vice president co-heads of the unit for CBS Entertainment and CBS Studios, to include CBS Sports, CBS News & Stations and CBS Media ventures, Variety has learned.

This will put Brightman and Kim in charge of business affairs across all CBS brands, creating a more centralized leadership structure for the company while all of its divisional teams remain in place.

The duo’s new shared title is executive vice president and co-heads of business affairs at CBS. with both reporting directly to president and CEO George Cheeks. Though they are both running the department together, Brighton will continue to focus on CBS Studios and add in CBS Media Ventures, while Kim will keep her oversight of CBS Entertainment and add CBS Sports and CBS News & Stations.

The business affairs leads in all CBS divisions will report to Brightman and Kim while continuing to work closely with their respective divisional presidents.

See Cheeks’ Tuesday email to staff announcing the business affairs changes below.

Team – I’m excited to announce today a new unified Business Affairs structure for CBS. As part of this, Allison Brightman and Jeeun Kim, who currently co-lead Business Affairs for CBS Entertainment and Studios, will expand their purview to include News and Stations, Sports, and CBS Media Ventures, too.

As executive vice presidents and co-heads of Business Affairs for CBS, they will provide leadership, strategy, guidance and support to all our outstanding B.A. teams. Very similar to our centralized structure for Communications, Marketing and Finance, the divisional B.A. teams will report directly to Allison and Jeeun, while continuing to work closely with their respective divisional leaders.

Allison and Jeeun have done a fantastic job leading B.A. at both CBS Entertainment and CBS Studios over the past year and a half. They have seamlessly supported both teams in negotiating an incredibly wide range of agreements with talent, creators, studios and platforms for series, specials and other programming and our “overall deals” with writers, producers and directors.

In their new role, Allison and Jeeun will employ the same approach they used for the Network and Studios: running the B.A. operation together with each of them having specific areas of emphasis. Allison will work primarily with the Studios and Media Ventures teams while Jeeun will focus on Entertainment, News and Stations, and Sports.

A strong Business Affairs operation is a critical driver of our success in a rapidly evolving media world, and I believe this unified structure is a win for all CBS teams. Each division can benefit from the combined expertise and skill sets across all our business strategists and negotiators, regardless of the type of content, talent and platforms they cover.

Please join me in congratulating Jeeun and Allison on their newly expanded roles and thanking them for their significant contributions to CBS!

George