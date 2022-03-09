CBS Renews ‘Survivor,’ ‘The Amazing Race,’ ‘Tough as Nails,’ ‘Secret Celebrity Renovation’

CBS has renewed four of its most popular unscripted series for the 2022-2023 broadcast season.

“Survivor,” “The Amazing Race,” “Tough As Nails” and “Secret Celebrity Renovation” will all return with new seasons next year, the network announced Wednesday.

The announcement was made hours before the premiere of the 42nd season of “Survivor,” which airs 8 p.m. ET. Originally broadcast in 2000, “Survivor” sees contestants stranded on an island where they must provide themselves with water, shelter and food, and compete against each other to be crowned the sole survivor.

Jeff Probst hosts and executive produces the series, along with Mark Burnett, Matt VanWagenen, Kahaia Pearson and Jesse Jensen. The show is produced by S.E.G. Holdco. The show has remained consistently popular in its over 20 years on air, scoring 7.59 million viewers during its last season after a COVID-related hiatus. The show is the most streamed reality series on Paramount+, and its last season amassed five million impressions on social media.

“The Amazing Race” just aired its Season 33 finale on March 2, and the season averaged of 5.42 million viewers an episode this past season. The Emmy-winning reality series, which sees teams of two racing around the world, is hosted by Phil Keoghan, with Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo and Phil Keoghan serving as executive producers. Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Worldrace Productions produce the show in association with ABC Studios and Amazing Race Productions.

“Tough As Nails,” which sees teams competing in challenges at real world job sites, aired its third season this fall, averaging 3.57 million viewers per episode. The series is hosted by Phil Keoghan, who executive produces with Louise Keoghan and Terry Castagnola. Raquel Productions Inc. produces in association with Tough House Productions Inc.

“Secret Celebrity Renovation,” a homemakeover show where celebrities renovate their loved-ones home, premiered its first season this July. Hosted by Nischelle Turner, the series averaged 2.72 million viewers in its freshman season. Next season will see Rob Mariano from “Survivor” join the design team alongside returning designer Sabrina Soto. The series is produced by Juma Entertainment with Robert Horowitz, Brady Connell and Peter DeVita serving as executive producers.

CBS has previously announced the renewals of several scripted series, including “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “CSI: Vegas,” “Ghosts,” “The Neighborhood” and “Young Sheldon.”