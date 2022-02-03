CBS Orders Legal Drama Pilot From EP/Writer Scott Prendergast

CBS announced a pilot order for a currently untitled drama series from Scott Prendergast for the 2021-22 development season. Prendergast will serve as writer and executive producer.

In the series, a talented but directionless private investigator who is the black sheep of his family begrudgingly agrees to work as the in-house investigator for his overbearing mother, a successful attorney reeling from the recent dissolution of her marriage.

Prendergast is known for writing, directing and starring in the 2007 comedy film “Kabluey,” which follows a woman (Lisa Kudrow) struggling to keep her life together while her husband is away in Iraq, until her brother-in-law (Prendergast) shows up to help. Prendergast also wrote for the Elijah Wood and Jason Gann-led FX comedy “Wilfred” based on the Australian series of the same name. Additionally, he played the recurring role of Scott in HBO’s “Silicon Valley.”

Along with Prendergast, executive producers of the untitled legal drama include Dr. Phil McGraw, Jay McGraw and Julia Eisenmann on behalf of Stage 29 productions. CBS Studios is the studio.

Other pilots known to be in development at CBS include “True Lies” and “The Never Game.” “True Lies” is based on James Cameron’s 1994 film of the same name and follows a housewife (Ginger Gonzaga) who suddenly finds herself working alongside her husband (Steve Howey), an international spy. “The Never Game” is an adaptation of Jeffery Deaver’s novel of the same name. Justin Hartley executives and stars as Colter Shaw, who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement to solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family.