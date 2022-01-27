CBS Hires Gloria Medel Solomons as Vice President of Alternative and Specials

Gloria Medel Solomons has joined CBS as vice president of alternative and specials, Variety has learned.

In her new role, Medel Solomons will oversee portions of alternative and specials programming for the primetime lineup of CBS Entertainment. She will report to Jack Sussman, CBS’ executive vice president of specials, music, and live events/alternative and reality.

“Gloria has demonstrated a gift for producing across multiple genres,” said Sussman. “She has a stellar reputation, substantial relationships in the creative community and an obvious passion for television. I look forward to working with her as we expand CBS’ Alternative and Specials Events footprint.”

Medel Solomons was most recently executive producer for Solomons Productions. In that tole, she produced projects ranging from docuseries, live awards shows, concerts, variety shows, and short form content. In 2020, she executive produced the political talk series “Maria!” hosted by CNN’s Maria Cardona for El Rey Network. She also executive produced “Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event” for CBS from Funny or Die and Eva Longoria’s UnbeliEVAble Entertainment. She was awarded a Peabody for executive producing “For My Country? Latinos in the Military.”

Medel Solomons was also an executive at Universo, a general entertainment cable network geared toward Latinos owned by NBCUniversal. She worked on shows like “Larrymania” and “The Riveras” during her time there. She began her career at Automatic Productions, the TV production arm of Sony Music Entertainment. There, she worked on series like “Sessions at West 54th.” She graduated from Loyola Marymount University’s School of Film and Television