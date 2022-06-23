CBS Sets Fall 2022 Premiere Dates; ‘NCIS,’ ‘Young Sheldon,’ ‘Ghosts’ Return in September

CBS has announced premiere dates for its fall 2022 lineup.

Network cornerstone “NCIS” will return for its 20th Season on Monday, Sept. 19, followed by the second season premiere of “NCIS: Hawai’i.” Fellow franchise entry “NCIS: Los Angeles” is back for its 14th Season on Oct. 9.

The broadcaster’s three “FBI” shows have Tuesdays all to themselves, with all three shows returning for new seasons beginning Sept. 20. Wednesdays, meanwhile, are all about reality TV, with “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race” airing on the night. New reality entry “The Real Love Boat” will debut between the two shows on Oct. 5.

CBS’ breakout hit from last season, “Ghosts,” will debut in the post-“Young Sheldon” timeslot on Sept. 29. The two shows are joined on the night by new drama “So Help Me Todd” followed by the second season of “CSI: Vegas.” CBS’ other two new dramas, the firefighter series “Fire Country” and the police drama “East New York,” will debut on Oct. 7 and Oct. 2 respectively.

CBS Fall 2022 Premiere Dates

(NTP – New Time Period; RTP – Regular Time Period)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

10:00-11:00 PM

48 HOURS (35th season premiere)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 18

(Football Doubleheader)*

7:30-8:30 PM

60 MINUTES (55th season premiere)

MONDAY, SEPT. 19

8:00-8:30 PM

THE NEIGHBORHOOD (fifth season premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM

BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (fourth season premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM

NCIS (20th season premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM

NCIS: HAWAI’I (second season premiere)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 20

8:00-9:00 PM

FBI (fifth season premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM

FBI: INTERNATIONAL (second season premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM

FBI: MOST WANTED (fourth season premiere)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21

8:00-10:00 PM

SURVIVOR (two-hour 43rd season premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM

THE AMAZING RACE (34th season premiere, NTP)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 25

8:00-10:00 PM

BIG BROTHER (24th season finale)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28

8:00-9:30 PM

SURVIVOR (90-minute episode)

9:30-11:00 PM

THE AMAZING RACE (90-minute episode)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 29

8:00-8:30 PM

YOUNG SHELDON (sixth season premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM

GHOSTS (second season premiere, NTP)

9:00-10:00 PM

SO HELP ME TODD (SERIES DEBUT)

10:00-11:00 PM

CSI: VEGAS (second season premiere, NTP)

SUNDAY, OCT. 2

(Football Doubleheader)*

7:30-8:30 PM

60 MINUTES

8:30-9:30 PM

THE EQUALIZER (third season premiere)

9:30-10:30 PM

EAST NEW YORK (SERIES DEBUT)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5

8:00-9:00 PM

SURVIVOR (RTP)

9:00-10:00 PM

THE REAL LOVE BOAT (SERIES DEBUT, NTP)

10:00-11:00 PM

THE AMAZING RACE

FRIDAY, OCT. 7

8:00-9:00 PM

S.W.A.T. (sixth season premiere, NTP)

9:00-10:00 PM

FIRE COUNTRY (SERIES DEBUT)

10:00-11:00 PM

BLUE BLOODS (13th season premiere)

SUNDAY, OCT. 9

7:00-8:00 PM

60 MINUTES

8:00-9:00 PM

THE EQUALIZER (RTP)

9:00-10:00 PM

EAST NEW YORK (RTP)

10:00-11:00 PM

NCIS: LOS ANGELES (14th season premiere, NTP)