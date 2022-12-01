CBS Ups Eric Kim to Head of Current Programs

CBS has promoted exec Eric Kim to head of current programs, filling the role recently vacated by Amy Reisenbach when she was upped to president of CBS Entertainment.

“I’ve worked closely with Eric for over a decade and have always been impressed with his incredible programming instincts, skill in working with showrunners on our biggest hit shows and strong relationships throughout the creative community,” Reisenbach, who last month took over for longtime CBS Entertainment chief Kelly Kahl, said. “I’m very excited for him to take on this significant role. He is a proven, smart executive whose leadership and input will be vital to the success of our series.”

“Eric’s creative instincts and his ability to champion new writers and producers complement his strong relationships with established showrunners, making him an exceptional executive,” Stapf added. “His leadership has earned the trust and respect of both the industry and his colleagues at the Studio and Network. As Eric steps into this new role, I’m looking forward to seeing the impact he makes both within the creative community and on our series that are enjoyed by global audiences.”

