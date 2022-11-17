New CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach Addresses Team: ‘Broadcast Is Not Dead’

A day after the surprise reshuffle inside CBS, which saw the exit of entertainment president and 26-year Eye veteran Kelly Kahl, along with chief lieutenant Thom Sherman (who had overseen programming as senior exec VP), new entertainment prexy Amy Reisenbach has sent a memo to staffers as she kicks off her tenure.

"I can't wait to work with all of you much more closely and continue the legacy that is CBS," she wrote in the memo, which Variety has obtained.

Reisenbach is a longtime CBS vet, having joined the company in 2005 as manager of current programs for CBS Studios. Most recently, Reisenbach had served as executive vice president of current programs at CBS since June 2017, overseeing creative affairs for all scripted series on CBS, CBS Daytime programming and Saturday morning fare, in addition to CBS Studios shows produced for other broadcast networks.

“She is a passionate advocate for writers, producers and the creative process, with proven programming instincts for what it takes to make and sustain highly successful television series,” CBS CEO George Cheeks said on Wednesday in announcing her promotion.

Reisenbach joined CBS from Warner Bros. Television, where she worked in the drama development and current departments.

Here’s her full memo to staffers:

Hi all,

I’ll keep this short for today as I know we are all still processing yesterday’s events. We are in a time of immense change, but we are going to get through it together, as we always do, with spirit, grit, dedication to quality, and some fun.

I’m thrilled and thankful that George has tapped me as the next president of CBS and am excited to tackle this job alongside him.

I also want to express my deepest thanks to Kelly and Thom, who have been unbelievable bosses and friends to me the past five and a half years. They have always been empowering, inclusive, and supportive. I intend to lead in their image. I’m forever grateful to them and I miss them already.

I would be remiss not to mention my beloved current dept., my home for the last 17+ years. You guys are my family, and I am so lucky to have worked with you, grown with you, and achieved success with you. Thank goodness that won’t change. We are in the process of identifying my replacement and hope to make an announcement soon.

I can’t wait to work with all of you much more closely and continue the legacy that is CBS. In the meantime, I want to let you in on my mantra. Despite what you may have read or heard; BROADCAST IS NOT DEAD. This season proves it! Our Network has 16 of the top 25 entertainment shows and they are killing it on Paramount + too! As we navigate the future, we are going to be smart and ambitious. And above all, we will keep entertaining millions of people around the world with best-in-class content. Surrender is not in my vocabulary.

Finally, George and I want to encourage anyone who would like, to go ahead and work remotely both Thanksgiving week and 12/19-1/2. There is work to be done, but we also want you to spend as much time as possible with your family and friends over the holidays.

More to come.

In the meantime, please feel free to reach out with any questions or concerns and I’ll be in touch.

Best,

Amy