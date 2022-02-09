CBS Orders ‘East New York’ Police Drama Pilot from William Finkelstein and Mike Flynn

CBS has given a pilot order to “East New York,” a drama series written by William Finkelstein and Mike Flynn.

The series follows Regina Haywood, the newly promoted police captain of East New York, an impoverished, working class neighborhood at the eastern edge of Brooklyn. She leads a diverse group of officers and detectives, some of whom are reluctant to deploy her creative methods of serving and protecting during the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification.

Finkelstein is best known for his writing and producing work on a number of police and legal dramas. Most recently, he has worked on “The Good Fight,” CBS’ sequel series to “The Good Wife.” He has also written and executive produced episodes of “Law & Order,” “NYPD Blue,” “L.A. Law,” “Brooklyn South,” “Murder One” and “Civil Wars.”

Flynn has written and produced for ABC’s “Big Sky,” Starz’s “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” and the Oprah Winfrey Network’s “Queen Sugar.” He has also written episodes and served as a story editor for “The Chi,” “Greenleaf,” “Rush” and “Detroit 1-8-7.”

Finkelstein and Flynn executive produce “East New York” alongside Mike Robin of Skyemac Productions and Christine and Mark Holder of Wonder Street. Warner Bros. Television is the studio.

Other drama pilots CBS has announced as part of the 2021-22 development season include a reboot of the late ’90s series “Early Edition,” a currently untitled legal drama written by Scott Prendergast, “True Lies” based on the 1994 James Cameron film and “The Never Game” based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel.