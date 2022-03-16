CBS Police Drama ‘East New York’ Casts Amanda Warren in Leading Role

CBS police drama pilot “East New York” has cast Amanda Warren (“The Purge”) in the starring role of Regina Haywood, a serious street cop turned deputy inspector.

“East New York,” written by William Finkelstein and Mike Flynn, was given a pilot order last month. No other cast members have been announced.

The pilot’s executive producers are Finkelstein, Flynn, Mike Robin from Skyemac Productions, Christine Holder and Mark Holder from Wonder Street. Andrew Maher from Skyemac is a co-executive producer. Warner Bros. Television is the studio.

“East New York” follows Haywood as she leads a diverse group of detectives and police officers in a working-class community at the eastern edge of Brooklyn, N.Y. Haywood deploys creative methods of doing the job during a time of social upheaval and community tension, and some of her officers are reluctant to follow along.

The pilot is another addition to Finkelstein’s work on police and legal dramas, including “The Good Fight” on CBS, “Law & Order,” “NYPD Blue” and “Brooklyn South.” Flynn has written and produced for “Queen Sugar” on the Oprah Winfrey Network, ABC’s “Big Sky” and Starz’s “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.”

Warren will be seen in the upcoming Amazon feature “The Burial” alongside Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones. She has also appeared in “Black Mirror,” WBTV/HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl,” Apple TV Plus’ “Dickinson,” Nat Geo’s “Genius: Aretha,” CBS’ “Madam Secretary” and the 2017 Oscar nominee for best picture, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

A native New Yorker, Warren attended the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University and received her MFA from the Yale School of Drama. She is repped by Buchwald and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum & Morris.