CBS Drama Pilot ‘East New York’ Adds Four to Cast

“East New York,” the drama pilot currently in the works at CBS, has added four new cast members.

Ruben Santiago Hudson (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Broadway’s “Lackawanna Blues”), Richard Kind (“Argo,” “A Serious Man”), Lavel Schley (“Barriers,” “Tell My Family I Love Them”), and Olivia Luccardi (“The Thing About Pam,” “The Deuce”) have all joined the pilot alongside previously announced series lead Amanda Warren.

In the pilot, Regina Haywood (Warren) is the newly promoted deputy inspector of East New York, an impoverished, working-class will neighborhood at the eastern edge of Brooklyn. She leads a diverse group of officers and detectives, some of whom are reluctant to deploy her creative methods of serving and protecting during the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification.

Hudson has been cast as Marvin Sandeford. Marvin could have become a boss or a detective, but he never wanted to be anything but a street cop. He’s very opinionated and given to quick, intractable judgments, but not without compassion. No one knows as much about East New York as he does.

Kind will play Capt. Stan Yenko. Stan is a captain who hides his loneliness and insecurity behind a gregarious demeanor and quest for camaraderie with everyone around him.

Schley has been cast as Andre Bentley, a patrol ofﬁcer trainee from an upper middle-class background in Westchester. He was never supposed to become a cop, which was half the reason he became one.

Luccardi will play Brandy Quinlan, a patrol officer who had a working class upbringing until she ran away from an abusive home and lived on the street. She’s a go-getter and driven to prove herself.

William Finkelstein and Mike Flynn are the writers and executive producers on “East New York.” Mike Robin of Skyemac Productions and Christine Holder and Mark Holder also executive produce. Andrew Maher of Skyemac co-executive produces. Warner Bros. Television is the studio.