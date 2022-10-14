CBS Announces Cast for Three New Holiday Movies: Paul Greene, Neal Bledsoe and More (EXCLUSIVE)

CBS’ original holiday films will star many familiar faces for Christmas enthusiasts. The broadcast network will debut three original festive flicks in December, some starring their own talent. “The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots and “The Equalizer” star Lisa Lapira each lead their own film.

The network brought back original holiday movies in 2021 with “Christmas Takes Flight” and “A Christmas Proposal” — the first time CBS re-entered the space in nine years.

Stephan Miers as Bradley, Amanda Kloots as Audrey and Paul Greene as Griffin Michael Courtney/CBS

“Fit for Christmas”

Sunday, Dec. 4, 8:30 p.m. ET (8 p.m. PT)

Amanda Kloots executive produced and stars in “Fit for Christmas” alongside Paul Greene, best known for his many Hallmark holiday movies. The movie tells the story of Audrey, “an enthusiastic Christmas-obsessed fitness instructor at a beloved, financially beleaguered community center in quaint Mistletoe, Mont., who begins a holiday romance with a charming, mysterious businessman, complicating his plans to turn the center into a more financially profitable resort property.” Rebecca Budig also stars.

Jessica Harmon directed and Brad Krevoy’s MPCA produced. Anna White and Kloots co-wrote the film and serve as executive producers.

“Must Love Christmas”

Sunday, Dec. 11, 9 p.m.

Written by Mark Amato, “Must Love Christmas” stars Liza Lapira and Neal Bledsoe — Bledsoe’s second holiday film this year, as he also is starring in one for Great American Family. The movie follows “a renowned romance novelist famous for her Christmas-themed books finds herself snowbound in the charming town of Cranberry Falls, where she unexpectedly becomes involved in a love triangle between her childhood crush and a reporter determined to interview her to save his dying magazine.” Nathan Witte also stars. MPCA produces.

Karen David as Melody Douglass and Tyler Hilton as Luke Dawson Dean Buscher/CBS

“When Christmas Was Young”

Sunday, Dec. 18, 8:30 p.m. ET (8 p.m. PT)

The music-themed movie written by Robert Tate Miller stars Meghan Heffern and Tyler Hilton. Per the official description, “The story follows a headstrong music manager in desperate need of a hit song for his last remaining client, who finds himself falling for a gifted singer-songwriter with abandoned dreams of making it big, as he attempts to secure the rights to a Christmas song she wrote years ago.”

Karen David also stars. Sheryl Crow executive produced and wrote the title song. Tom Mazza, David Calvert-Jones, Karen Glass, Shawn Williamson and Jamie Goehring executive produces.