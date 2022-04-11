Sheryl Crow-Produced Christmas Music Film Among Three New CBS Holiday Movies

After hopping back on the Holiday movie train last year, CBS’ is taking it full steam ahead in 2022. The Eye network is expanding its presence in the lucrative holiday-themed film genre, ordering three new holiday themed projects set to air this December: “When Christmas Was Young,” “Fit For Christmas” and “Must Love Christmas.”

“When Christmas Was Young” is described by CBS as a music-themed film set in Nashville, focusing on a music manager who attempts to secure the rights for a Christmas song that a failed singer-songwriter wrote years ago. The film will be executive produced by Sheryl Crow, who will also write the title song, and the script will be written by Robert Tate Miller. Tom Mazza, David Calvert-Jones and Karen Glass executive produce for Everywhere Studios, while Shawn Williamson and Jamie Goehring executive produce for Lighthouse Pictures.

“Fit For Christmas” will star “The Talk” host Amanda Kloots as Amanda, a fitness instructor at the community center of the Christmas-obsessed small town approproately named Mistletoe, Mont. During the holidays, Amanda develops a romance with a charming businessman, who secretly plans to buy the center and turn it into a resort. The film is written by Anna White, who executive produces with Kloots. Brad Krevoy’s Motion Picture Corporation of America produces “Fit for Christmas.”

“Must Love Christmas” focuses on the an author famous for writing Christmas-themed romance novels, but who is stranded during the holidays in a small town — once again, appropriately named Cranberry Falls. She gets caught in a love triangle between a childhood friend and a local reporter. The film is written by Mark Amato, who also penned last year’s “A Christmas Proposal.” Like “Fit for Christmas,” “Must Love Christmas” is produced by Brad Krevoy’s Motion Picture Corporation of America.

Until last year, the network’s holiday programming was mainly centered on the airing of old holiday special, including “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty the Snowman.” But last December, the channel aired “Christmas Takes Flight” and “A Christmas Proposal,” two films that repped the first original Holiday themed films on CBS since 2012.

Specific release dates for all three films have yet to be announced.