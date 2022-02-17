CBS Names Adriana Martínez Barrón VP of Drama Series Development

Adriana Martínez Barrón has joined CBS as vice president of drama series development.

In her new role, Martínez Barrón will oversee a significant portion of the drama programming development for CBS Entertainment’s primetime lineup. She will report to Yelena Chak, executive vice president of drama series development.

Martínez Barrón most recently served as vice president of film at Unbelievable Entertainment, Eva Longoria’s production company. There, she executive produced Veronica Rodriguez’s holiday romantic comedy “Let’s Get Merried,” which starred Mishel Prada, Xosha Roquemore and Tahj Mowry. She has also served as manager of Latin American original series and content acquisitions at Netflix, where she oversaw projects in Mexico, Argentina and Colombia and worked on series including “Daughter From Another Mother,” “Luis Miguel: The Series,” “Nicky Jam: El Ganador,” “The Occupant,” “Crazy About Her,” “Como Caído del Cielo” and “Intuition.” Before working at Netflix, Martínez Barrón served as creative executive at Eugenio Derbez’s production company 3Pas Studios, overseeing the feature film “Como es Él” and the first season of “LOL: Laugh Out Loud Mexico.” She started her career working as an art and production coordinator on various TV, music video and commercial projects in her native Monterrey, Mexico, before coming to the U.S and serving as a development assistant at Sofia Vergara’s Latin World Entertainment.

“Adriana has stellar creative instincts, a keen eye for talent and strong relationships within the creative community,” Chak said. “We couldn’t be more excited to have her bring her wealth of experience and obvious passion for television to our drama development team here at CBS.”