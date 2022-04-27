Catherine Haena Kim Joins Milo Ventimiglia in ABC Drama Pilot ‘The Company You Keep’

Catherine Haena Kim has been cast as Emma in ‘The Company You Keep,’ an ABC drama pilot starring Milo Ventimiglia.

Emma is described as the self-deprecating black sheep of an Asian American political dynasty who has never been afraid to carve her own path despite the objections of her impressive family. When she meets Charlie (Ventimiglia) by chance in a bar, sparks fly and the two wind up falling in love. But with Emma unaware that Charlie is a lifelong grifter, while he is unaware that she’s a CIA officer on the tail of the very mobster who’s blackmailing his family, they’re on a collision course that could not only ruin their relationship but the lives of their two polar opposite families.

Recently, Kim starred as Nicolette Baptiste in Season 3 of “Good Trouble,” the spinoff of Freeform’s “The Fosters,” in addition to recurring as special agent Emily Ryder in Dick Wolf’s “FBI” for CBS and as Kate in HBO’s “Ballers.” Additional credits include ABC’s “Mistresses,” Hallmark’s “Boyfriends Of Christmas Past” and CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0.”

Kim is represented by Pakula King & Associates and attorney Hayes Robbins at GGSSC.

“The Company You Keep” is based on the Korean format “My Fellow Citizens.” The pilot order, along with Ventimiglia’s casting, was announced in March.

Julia Cohen serves as writer. Executive producers include Cohen, Ventimiglia and Russ Cundiff on behalf of DiVide Pictures, Jon M. Chu and Caitlin Foito on behalf of Electric Somewhere, Todd Harthan and Lindsay Goffman. Deanna Harris of DiVide will produce. 20th Television is the studio, with DiVide currently under an overall deal there.