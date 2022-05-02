Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline Apple Series ‘Disclaimer’ Casts ‘Enola Holmes’ Star Louis Partridge (EXCLUSIVE)

Louis Partridge has joined the cast of the upcoming Apple psychological thriller series “Disclaimer,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Partridge joins previously announced series leads Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline and cast members Sacha Baron Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Hoyeon.

Based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knight, “Disclaimer” will star Blanchett as Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions. When an intriguing novel written by a widower (Kline) appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realize she is a key character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the past.

Partridge will play Jonathan Brigstocke, a teenager on his gap year traveling through Italy who allows himself to give in to his deeper desires with unexpected consequences.

Partridge is known for his role as Tewkesbury in the Netflix film “Enola Holmes,” a role he will reprise in the upcoming sequel. He is also set to star as Sid Vicious in the FX limited series “Pistol,” which is based on the memoir of Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones. Partridge’s other credits include the film “Paddington 2” and the series “Medici.”

He is repped by WME and Independent Talent Group.

Cuarón serves as writer, director, and executive producer on “Disclaimer” via Esperanto Filmoj, which is currently under an overall deal at Apple. Emmanuel Lubezki and Bruno Delbonnel will serve as directors of photography on the project. Esperanto Filmoj’s Gabriela Rodriguez executive produces along with Anonymous Content’s David Levine, Dawn Olmstead and Steve Golin. Blanchett executive produces and Knight serves as co-executive producer.