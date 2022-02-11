Cary Joji Fukunaga, Chef René Redzepi Set Docuseries ‘Omnivore’ at Apple (EXCLUSIVE)

Cary Joji Fukunaga and chef René Redzepi are teaming for a new docuseries at Apple, Variety has learned exclusively.

The series is produced by Film 45, Noma Projects, Parliament of Owls and Endeavor Content, with Endeavor serving as the studio. Narrated by Redzepi of the famed restaurant Noma in Copenhagen, the series is titled “Omnivore.”

It will look at the world through the lens of food and explores how food binds and defines us, powers politics, shapes our beliefs, explains our past, and forecasts our future .Each episode will take viewers on a journey around the world, exploring the ingredients that have built societies, shaped spirituality, and forever altered the human story.

The series was developed by Redzepi, Fukunaga, James Beard, and Matt Goulding, Xan Aranda serves as showrunner and executive producer. Redzepi, Fukunaga and Goulding serve as executive producers. Chris Rice will executive produce for Endeavor Content and Michael Antinoro will also executive produce. Max Wagner will co-executive produce for Film 45. Ben Liebmann will executive produce for Noma Projects.

Fukunaga is currently under a first-look deal at Apple. Under the deal, he is also set to direct the World War II drama “Masters of the Air” from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and Tom Hanks & Gary Goetzman’s Playtone. Noma first opened in Copenhagen in 2003. The three-Michelin starred restaurant has been named World’s Best Restaurant five times.

Fukunaga is repped by WME, Sugar23 and Lichter Grossman. Goulding is repped Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC. Aranda is represented by Ramo Law.

The docuseries also represents the latest Endeavor project at Apple, with the company also producing the upcoming series “Severance” and “Roar” and the current Apple shows “See” and “Truth Be Told.”