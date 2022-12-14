‘The Chi’ Star Carolyn Michelle Smith Signs With Anonymous Content (EXCLUSIVE)

Carolyn Michelle Smith has signed with Anonymous Content.

Smith is best known for her recurring role as Shaad’s (Jason Weaver) love interest Deja in Season 5 of Showtime’s “The Chi” and for playing Alan’s (Charlie Barnett) grandmother Agnes in Season 2 of Netflix’s “Russian Doll.” Other TV credits include multiple episodes on USA Network’s “Colony,” Netflix’s “House of Cards,” OWN’s “Cherish the Day” as well as episodes on NBC’s “Law and Order,” Netflix’s “Marvel’s Luke Cage” and ABC’s “How to Get Away w/ Murder.” In film, she’s appeared in “He’s Way More Famous Than You,” “Reboot Camp,” “Sunny Daze” and “Tankhouse.” On the stage, Smith made her Broadway debut in the ensemble of “Romeo and Juliet” starring Orlando Bloom and Condola Rashad. Additionally, she is producing Fandomodo Films’ untitled “Calypso” project, alongside Fandomodo CEO Anthony Kaan.

Along with performing and producing, Smith serves as co-director of the acting track for the mentorship lab program at “The Chi” creator Lena Waithe’s production company Hillman Grad run by Rishi Ranjani. The tuition-free eight-month program aims to connect creatives from marginalized communities to one-on-one training and support. Smith co-directs with Behzad Dabu in collaboration with writing track director, Michael Svoboda. She also owns and operates Aspire Higher Coaching Services, Inc., providing one-on-one and on-set coaching to actors in New York and Los Angeles.

Smith will continue to be represented by Buchwald.

Recent projects from Anonymous Content include Apple TV+’s “Swan Song,” Netflix’s “Worth” and “The Midnight Sky,” Focus Features’ “Stillwater” and Amazon’s “Foe.”