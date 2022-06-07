Carol Burnett Joins Kristen Wiig in Apple Comedy Series ‘Mrs. American Pie’

Carol Burnett has joined the cast of the Apple comedy series “Mrs. American Pie,” Variety has learned.

Burnett joins previously announced series lead Kristen Wiig in the show, along with cast members Allison Janney, Leslie Bibb, Josh Lucas and Ricky Martin.

The 10-episode comedy follows Maxine Simmons’ (Wiig) attempt to secure her seat at America’s most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society in the early 1970s. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, “Mrs. American Pie” asks the same questions that still baffle us today: “Who gets a seat at the table?” “How do you get a seat at the table?” “What will you sacrifice to get there?”

Burnett will star as Norma, the grande dame of Palm Beach high society, a keeper of secrets with more than a few of her own.

Burnett is one of the most celebrated performers of modern times. She is perhaps best known for hosting the variety sketch series “The Carol Burnett Show” on CBS from 1967-1978, with the show winning 25 Emmy Awards throughout its run. Burnett is a six-time Emmy winner overall, most recently for best guest actress in a comedy series for her work on “Mad About You.” She has also won seven Golden Globes, a Grammy, and a Tony. She is a two-time Peabody Award winner as well as a recipient of both the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

She is repped by ICM and Media Four.

“Mrs. American Pie” is based on the novel of the same name by Juliet McDaniel. Abe Sylvia created the series and serves as executive producer and showrunner. Tate Taylor will direct and executive produce. Taylor and John Norris serve as executive producers under their Wyolah Entertainment banner. The project was originally developed by Laura Dern and her producing partner Jayme Lemons under their Jaywalker Pictures banner. Dern is also said to be eyeing a role in the series. The novel was optioned under a first-look deal with Boat Rocker. Katie O’Connell Marsh of Boat Rocker also executive produces.