Carol Burnett to Guest Star on ‘Better Call Saul’ Final Season

Carol Burnett is breaking bad.

The comedy legend will appear as a guest star in the sixth and final season of “Better Call Saul,” portraying a character named Marion, AMC announced. It’s unclear at this point how Marion fits into the denouement of the complicated journey and transformation of series antihero Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) into Albuquerque’s notorious criminal lawyer Saul Goodman.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of my favorite show,” Burnett, a six-time Emmy Awards winner, said in a statement.

In addition to Burnett, as previously announced, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will appear in “Better Call Saul” Season 6 reprising their “Breaking Bad” roles of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, respectively, as the show draws to its conclusion.

“Better Call Saul,” produced by Sony Pictures Television, returns for its final six episodes — representing the second half of Season 6 — beginning Monday, July 11, on AMC and AMC+ with the series finale set for Aug. 15. The show, created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, is a prequel to AMC hit “Breaking Bad.”

Burnett is best known for hosting variety sketch series “The Carol Burnett Show,” which aired on CBS from 1967-1978 and won 25 Emmys over its run. Burnett most recently won an Emmy for guest actress in a comedy series for her work on “Mad About You.” She also has won seven Golden Globes, a Grammy and a Tony. She is a two-time Peabody Award winner as well as a recipient of both the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Burnett is repped by ICM and Media Four.

“Better Call Saul” stars Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton and Giancarlo Esposito. The series is executive produced by Gould, Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer and Michael Morris.