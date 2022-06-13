‘The Flash’ Alum Carlos Valdes Joins Mae Whitman in Hulu Musical Series ‘Up Here’

Carlos Valdes will star opposite Mae Whitman in the upcoming Hulu series “Up Here.”

The series received an eight-episode order at Hulu back in January. It is described as a musical romantic comedy set in New York City in the waning days of 1999. It follows the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, as they fall in love – and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves – and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears, and fantasies that lives inside their heads.

Valdes will play Miguel. Sensitive and thoughtful, with an artistic sensibility and a romantic streak, Miguel has always struggled with the feeling that he doesn’t quite belong. But after a cataclysmic break-up, Miguel has decided to reinvent himself, burying his feelings and ditching a promising career as a video game concept artist for the lucrative world of investment banking, determined never to get hurt again.

Valdes is best known for his role on The CW series “The Flash,” on which he played Cisco Ramon for seven seasons. He also appeared as the character in multiple shows on The CW’s “Arrow-verse.” He most recently appeared in the Starz Watergate limited series “Gaslit.” He made his Broadway debut in 2013 in the musical “Once.”

He is repped by The Talent House and manager Daniel Pancotto.

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the songwriters of “Frozen” and “Frozen 2,” Steven Levenson, who wrote the book for “Dear Evan Hansen,” and veteran TV writer Danielle Sanchez-Witzel (“New Girl,” “My Name Is Earl”) will all serve as writers and executive producers on the series.

Levenson will also serve as showrunner, while Anderson-Lopez and Lopez will write original songs for the series. Thomas Kail, who previously directed Broadway shows like “Hamilton” and “In the Heights,” will direct and executive produce under his Old 320 Sycamore Productions banner. Jennifer Todd of Old 320 Sycamore will also executive produce. 20th Television is the studio. Old 320 Sycamore is currently under an overall deal at the studio.