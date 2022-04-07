Carla Woodcock, Callum Kerr Join Hulu Musical Drama Pilot ‘History of a Pleasure Seeker’

Carla Woodcock and Callum Kerr are set to star in the Hulu pilot “History of a Pleasure Seeker,” Variety has learned.

The project is described as a a musical drama set in Amsterdam in 1907, a tale of a charismatic young man’s explosive adventures through all the temptations of the Belle Époque.

Woodcock will play Constance, the most magnetic girl in Amsterdam and the undisputed queen of the city’s gilded youth. Kerr will play Piet, tutor to a very troubled child and an extreme empath, with the confidence to back himself against the odds. His smile and sex appeal open doors, but his real superpower is his intuition.

Woodcock will next be seen in the UK series “Tell Me Everything” and the upcoming limited series “Flowers in the Attic: The Origin.” She is also set to star in the feature “The Colour Room” alongside Matthew Goode and Phoebe Dyvenor.

She is repped by Echo Lake Entertainment and Independent Talent in the UK.

Kerr will also appear in “Flowers in the Attic: The Origin” alongside Woodcock. He will also star in the Fox music drama “Monarch,” which will debut this fall. His other roles include “Hollyoaks,” “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” and “Zomboat.”

He is repped by ROAR Management and Revolution Talent.

“History of a Pleasure Seeker” is based on the Richard Mason novel of the same name. Mason is adapting the novel for the screen and will also executive produce. Julie Anne Robinson is attached to direct and executive produce the pilot. Christopher Read will executive produce in addition to serving as composer. Fremantle executive produces along with Jimmy Mulville of Hat Trick Productions and Michael Gracey.