Carla Gugino Joins ‘Girls on the Bus’ Series at HBO Max

Carla Gugino has been cast in a series regular role in the upcoming HBO Max series “The Girls on the Bus,” Variety has learned.

Gugino is the latest addition to the cast, joining previously announced cast members like Melissa Benoist, Natasha Behnam, Christina Elmore, and Brandon Scott.

“The Girls on the Bus” is inspired by a chapter in Amy Chozick’s book “Chasing Hillary.” It is described as a comedic character-driven drama that chronicles four female journalists who follow every move of a parade of flawed presidential candidates, while finding friendship, love, and scandal along the way.

Gugino will play Grace Gordon Greene, a veteran reporter and friend and mentor to Sadie (Benoist). Grace is journalistic royalty, known as Queen of the Scoop.

Gugino’s recent TV credits include both “The Haunting of Bly Manor” and “The Haunting of Hill House” at Netflix, while she will also appear in the upcoming series “The Fall of the House of Usher.” All three shows hail from Mike Flanagan. Gugino also previously starred in the Cinemax original series “Jett.” On the film side, she is known for roles in projects like “San Andreas,” “Gerald’s Game,” and “Sin City.”

She is repped by UTA, Untitled Entertainment, Sloane Offer, and The Lede Company.

“The Girls on the Bus” was ordered straight-to-series at HBO Max in February after having been set up at both Netflix and The CW. The show was ordered to series at Netflix but after the pandemic delayed the start of production it moved to HBO Max.

Julie Plec and Chozick are writing and executive producing the series. Rina Mimoun will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter are executive producers through Berlanti Productions. Warner Bros. Television will produce, with Berlanti Productions currently under an overall deal at the studio. Gugino and Berlanti previously collaborated on the miniseries “Political Animals.”