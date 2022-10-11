Canelo Álvarez Partners With Cartuna, Campanario Entertainment to Develop Adult Animated Series Inspired By His Life (EXCLUSIVE)

Boxing great Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez is teaming with Cartuna and Campanario Entertainment to develop an adult animated series inspired by his life and career, Variety has learned exclusively.

“I’m excited to see my story and my career brought to TV through this incredible medium,” Álvarez said. “It will give my loyal fans a new way to follow my journey to the top of boxing and can also bring new followers to this beautiful sport.”

Erick Galindo (“The Ballad of Chalino Sanchez,” “Out of The Shadows: Children of 86”) will write and executive produce the series. James and Adam Belfer, the co-heads of Cartuna, will executive produce along with along with Mike Flavin, senior vice president of development at Cartuna. Jaime Dávila and Rico Martínez will executive produce for Campanario Entertainment. The project is currently in development and is expected to be taken out to networks and streamers later this year.

Álvarez is one of the best-known boxers in the world at present, having won world championships in four different weight classes: junior middleweight (154 lbs.), middleweight (160 lbs.), super middleweight (168 lbs.), and light heavyweight (175 lbs.). He is currently the lineal middleweight champion and undisputed super middleweight world champion. Hailing from Jalisco, Mexico, he began training in boxing under Chepo and Eddy Reynoso when he was 13 years old, turning pro at 15. At the time of this publishing, he has a professional record of 58-2-2, with 39 wins by knockout. He is set to make his onscreen acting debut in “Creed 3,” which is due to hit theaters in March 2023.

“There are athletes, there are superstars, and then there are national heroes,” said Flavin. “Canelo is definitely the latter of the three. We feel lucky to be able to bring his story to life and use animation to tell a story brimming with heart.”

“Telling Latino stories that resonate with global audiences has always been at the center of Campanario’s goals,” added Dávila,” president and co-foundedr of Campanario. “To have the opportunity to tell Canelo Álvarez’s story with the help of Erick Galindo, another one-of-a-kind Mexican and esteemed writer, is an incredible honor for us. Latino stories deserve to be told in all formats, and we’re looking forward to creating a dynamic animated world with our partners at Cartuna.”

Campanario is an LA-based production company focused on Latino voices. Their past credits include the Netflix drama “Selena: The Series,” “Camelia La Texana” at Telemundo, and “Laugh Factory en Español” at Pantaya, among many other projects in development across a variety of platforms.

Cartuna is based in Brooklyn, NY, and is best known for shows like “Magical Girl Friendship Squad” at Peacock and Syfy, “Human Kind Of” at Facebook Watch, and the Comedy Central shows “Loafy” and “Office Ladies.”

Canelo is repped by Excel Sports Management. Campanario is repped at CAA and Sheppard Mullin. Galindo is repped at A3.