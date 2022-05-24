Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs’ Candle Media Acquires Spanish-Language Producer Exile Content Studio

Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs’ Candle Media has acquired Spanish-language producer Exile Content Studio.

Per Candle Media, “Exile’s mission is to create content featuring the experiences and voices of diverse Spanish-speaking communities from around the world.”

The company was founded in 2019 by Isaac Lee, formerly the chief content officer for Univision and Televisa. The production company specializes in feature films, scripted and unscripted television, music and audio storytelling and commerce activities for digital media.

Exile, which is has its headquarters in Los Angeles and offices in Mexico City, Madrid, and Miami, will continue to be overseen by Lee and Exile’s senior management team for day-to-day operations.

Financial terms of the deal announced Tuesday weren’t disclosed.

Candle Media, formed last year by Disney alums Mayer and Staggs and backed by private-equity firm Blackstone, has announced four other acquisitions to date: ATTN: earlier this month; Kids’ content aggregator Moonbug Entertainment in December 2021 for $3 billion; Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine for $900 million; and Faraway Road, producer of Netflix’s “Fauda,” for under $50 million. The company also took minority stake in Westbrook, the media company co-founded by Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith.

“We are thrilled to partner with Isaac and the talented Exile team,” Mayer and Staggs said. “Exile has established itself as an emerging leader in Spanish-language content, with deep relationships with exceptional artists and creators, broad cross-platform production, audience engagement and social commerce expertise. We’re excited to be a part of the tremendous growth they have ahead.”

“Exile’s vision is to create content that not only resonates with Spanish-speakers, but also with universal audiences. We have spent the last three years building a network of creative talent and compelling IP, and partnering with Candle will allow us to accelerate our strategy,” Lee added. “Kevin, Tom, and Blackstone have an inspiring vision for Candle, and their commitment to invest in properties that are highly dedicated to creator communities and audiences aligns perfectly with Exile’s mission. It is an honor to join the Candle family of storytellers who represent diverse cultures and communities.”