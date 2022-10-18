Candace Cameron Bure Launching Podcast to Discuss Faith, Parenting and More (EXCLUSIVE)

Candace Cameron Bure is expanding her business and launching a podcast, Variety can exclusively announce.

“I’ve been interviewed a whole lot in my 40 plus years on television,” Bure said in a statement. “I thought it was time to have in-depth conversations about things I really care about — and have lots of fun at the same time!”

Candy Rock Enterprises will launch “The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast” on Nov. 1. During the first year, there will be multiple seasons. Each season will feature one guest speaking to Bure about a specific topic. Bure hopes to “offer listeners guidance and inspiration for all seasons of life;” the topics will include parenting, marriage, personal growth, healthy living, faith and Christmas.

Season 1 will be released on video via the AccessMore podcast network and on YouTube. It will also be available on multiple audio podcast channels and at candace.com.

This is just the latest business that Bure has dove into. She launched a clothing line for QVC in 2020 and has a successful partnership with Lancer Cosmetics. Additionally, she works with Christian gifts company DaySpring, through which she has sold more than 100,000 Bibles.

Earlier this year, she signed an exclusive deal with Great American Family, taking on a prominent executive role at Bill Abbott’s company to both help curate programming, as well as star and executive produce original movies and TV series. Her first Christmas movie for the network, “A Christmas… Present” will air on Nov. 27, while “Christmas on Candy Cane Lane,” which she’s producing, will air on Dec. 3.

“I’ve always had an entrepreneurial spirit, even as a teenager. I knew that I loved the entertainment industry and I did love acting, but I always felt like I wanted more,” she recently told Variety about wearing multiple hats. “I didn’t just want to be an actor, which is a great thing. I wanted more, so I was always positioning myself and trying to learn, as a young adult, what else I could do — the other aspects of the industry like producing or directing. I’ve loved watching people grow. I love seeing other entrepreneurs pursue their dreams.”