Camila Cabello Joins ‘The Voice’ Season 22 as Coach

Camila Cabello has joined the panel of coaches on NBC’s “The Voice” for its upcoming 22nd season.

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter made the news public on Sunday morning through a post on TikTok, in which she conducts and sings alongside footage of Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Blake Shelton, who have been serving as coaches on “The Voice” alongside host Carson Daly.

“See you this fall,” reads the caption attached to Cabello’s TikTok.

NBCUniversal confirmed the news of Cabello’s involvement with the upcoming season.

Cabello was featured as a part-time advisor on the show’s 21st season, which ran from September to December last year. Now, she is joining as a full-time coach for the first time.

Stefani has served as a full-time coach on “The Voice” across five of the show’s 21 seasons, though never in consecutive seasons. Legend has maintained his chair as a full-time coach since joining the series as one in Season 16 in the spring of 2019. Meanwhile, Shelton has remained with the show since its premiere in 2011, serving as a full-time coach across all 21 seasons.

Last season, Ariana Grande joined the panel of judges on “The Voice,” replacing Nick Jonas.

Cabello was recently honored alongside Drew Barrymore, Kim Cattrall, Queen Latifah and Amanda Seyfried at Variety’s Power of Women event for her work with the Movement Voter Fund to launch the Healing Justice Project.

“The Voice” is produced by MGM Television and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. John de Mol, who created the series, serves as executive producer alongside Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker and Kyra Thompson.