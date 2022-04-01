‘Call Me Kat’ and ‘Welcome to Flatch’ Crossover With ‘Masked Singer’ Judge Robin Thicke Set at Fox (EXCLUSIVE)

This is peak synergy: “Call Me Kat” is crossing over with fellow Fox comedy “Welcome to Flatch” in an upcoming episode of the series that will also feature “The Masked Singer” panelist Robin Thicke, Variety has learned exclusively.

Airing April 28 at 9 p.m., the Mayim Bialik-led sitcom will feature characters from its lead-out mockumentary show “Welcome to Flatch,” which debuted March 17 on Fox at 9:30 p.m. and that same day launched half of its first season of Hulu and other digital platforms. The half-hour will also include a guest spot from Thicke, who is playing himself.

Per the network’s official description for the “Call Me Kat” episode, which is titled “Call Me Flatch,” “Kelly (Holmes) and Shrub (Sam Straley), from ‘Welcome to Flatch,’ leave their hometown of Flatch, Ohio, for a trip and stop by Kat’s Cat Café in Louisville, Kentucky. They rent Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) apartment, above the café, while they are in town. In the same episode, Robin Thicke headlines a local fundraiser event and Max (Cheyenne Jackson) finds a way to run into him so he can play Robin one of his original songs.”

The crossover is notable not just for being a giant, cross-promotional opportunity for three Fox titles, but also because it will be mixing formats by showing the “Welcome to Flatch” characters, who are only seen in a documentary style on their own comedy, in a multi-camera setting.

“Welcome to Flatch” is told through the lens of a documentary crew exploring the lives of residents of the midwestern town of Flatch. The crew finds worthy subjects in young-adult cousins and best friends Kelly Mallet (Holmes, a newcomer actor who goes by that single name) and Lloyd “Shrub” Mallet (Straley), who let the production in on their lives and local current events. The series also stars Seann William Scott, Aya Cash, Justin Linville, Taylor Ortega and Krystal Smith.

See a first-look photo from the “Call Me Kat” and “Welcome to Flatch” crossover episode below.