‘Call Me Kat’ Renewed for Season 3 by Fox

Mayim Bialik’s “Call Me Kat” has been renewed for a third season by Fox.

The multi-cam comedy stars Bialik as Kat, an optimistic and fun-loving woman continuously defying societal expectations, and her mother’s wishes, to prove she can live a happy and fulfilling life on her own terms. Her first move? Using her entire savings to open a cat café in Louisville, KY.

Along with Bialik, “Call Me Kat” stars Swoosie Kurtz as Sheila, Leslie Jordan as Phil, Kyla Pratt as Randi, Cheyenne Jackson as Max and Julian Gant as Carter.

Based on the British series “Miranda,” “Call Me Kat” is created by Miranda Hart. Alissa Neubauer is showrunner on the series executive producing along with Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak for That’s Wonderful Productions, Bialik for Sad Clown Productions, Hart, and Angie Stephenson of BBC Studios.

The show premiered its first season in January 2021 as part of Fox’s midseason lineup and debuted its second this January.

“Call Me Kat” is produced by That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm in association with Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment.

Fox renewed “Call Me Kat” ahead of its May 16 upfront presentation to advertisers. During that New York City-based event, the broadcast network will debut its 2022-2023 programming slate, which includes “Call Me Kat,” along with several other returning Fox dramas like “The Cleaning Lady,” “9-1-1: Lone Star,” animated series “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy” and “Bob’s Burgers,” as well as new offerings that were recently ordered to series and COVID-delayed holdover “Monarch.”