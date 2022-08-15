Netflix Releases First Look at Guillermo del Toro’s Horror Series ‘Cabinet of Curiosities,’ Sets October Release Date

Something sinister is lurking in the shadows. Netflix has shared a special first look at “Cabinet of Curiosities,” its upcoming horror anthology series from Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro. The streamer has also set a premiere date of Oct. 25.

“Curiosities” consists of eight stories, each intended to challenge traditional notions of horror. Featuring two original stories by del Toro, “Cabinet of Curiosities” also involves different directors and writers for each episode, including Jennifer Kent (“The Babadook”), David Prior (“The Empty Man”), Guillermo Navarro (“Narcos”), Keith Thomas (“Firestarter”), Panos Cosmatos (“Mandy”), Catherine Hardwicke (“Twilight”), Vincenzo Natali (“In the Tall Grass”) and Ana Lily Amirpour (“A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night”).

“With ‘Cabinet of Curiosities,’ we set out to showcase the realities existing outside of our normal world: the anomalies and curiosities. We hand-picked and curated a group of stories and storytellers to deliver these tales, whether they come from outer space, supernatural lore, or simply within our minds,” del Toro said in a statement. “Just in time for Halloween, each of these eight tales is a fantastical peek inside the cabinet of delights existing underneath the reality we live in.”

The story titles, which are revealed in the special first look, include “Dreams in the Witch House,” “Graveyard Rats,” “Lot 36,” “Pickman’s Model,” “The Autopsy,” “The Murmuring,” “The Outside” and “The Viewing.” Ben Barnes, Essie Davis, Crispin Glover, Andrew Lincoln, Eric André, Rupert Grint, Kate Micucci, F. Murray Abraham, Luke Roberts, Time Blake Nelson, Hannah Galway, Charlyne Yi, Glynn Turman and David Hewlett are among the ensemble of the series.

Del Toro and J. Miles Dale serve as co-showrunners and executive producers, with del Toro also serving as host. Gary Ungar executive produces while Regina Corrado co-executive produces.

“Cabinet of Curiosities” will roll out as a four-day, double-episode Netflix & Chills Halloween event, beginning with two episodes debuting on Oct. 25 and running through to Oct. 28.

Watch the special first look below.