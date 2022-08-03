‘Rap Sh!t’ Director Sadé Clacken Joseph Signs with CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

CAA has signed writer-director Sadé Clacken Joseph, who most recently directed two episodes of Issa Rae’s “Rap Sh!t,” for representation.

The HBO Max comedy series stars Aida Osman, KaMillion, Jonica Booth and RJ Cyler, with Syreeta Singleton as showrunner. Joseph helmed the pilot and second episode, titled “Something for the City” and “Something for the Girls” respectively. Both launched on July 21 to widespread critical acclaim.

“’Rap Sh!t’ may be grounded in reality, but there’s something lightly surreal about the experience of watching it,” Variety’s Caroline Framke wrote in her review of the series, examining how the comedy “bobs and weaves between its stories and the ones its characters are constantly posting on Instagram.”

Of the visual language of the show, Framke added: “The camera adopts the perspective of their phones as they scroll and Facetime; people watch each other’s stories with suspicion and envy; onscreen graphics send a stream of comments and hearts up the sides of the screen… And even when this TV approximation of social media doesn’t feel especially realistic in terms of its #content, seeing the world quite literally through Shawna (Osman) and Mia’s (KaMillion) eyes nonetheless makes ‘Rap Sh!t’ feel different, not to mention downright immersive.”

Prior to her work on “Rap Sh!t,’ Joseph helmed the short film “Knight,” starring Grammy-winner Robert Glasper, which was the first narrative film produced by Spotify through its “Black Girl Magic” platform. Additional credits include her work on Common’s “Hope and Redemption Prison Tour” documentary and her short film “Ponyboi,” which premiered at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival.

The Caribbean-American filmmaker, photographer and singer from the Bronx is also the founder of Out of Many Media, a multi-media production house and creative collective inspired by the African diaspora, with a mission to celebrate the colorful and complex stories of first-generation immigrants and the magic of the Caribbean.

Joseph is a graduate of Columbia University with a masters degree from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts. In addition to CAA, she continues to be managed by Natalia Williams at M88; Granderson Des Rochers, LLP; and Rogers and Cowan PMK.