CAA Signs Netflix’s ‘Buy My House’ Television Personality Nina Parker (EXCLUSIVE)

Nina Parker, host of Netflix’s ‘Buy My House’ and E!’s ‘Nightly Pop,’ has signed with CAA for representation in all areas.

The agency will represent Parker for scripted and unscripted projects, as well as her endorsements and other business endeavors, including her clothing line, the Nina Parker Collection.

As a television personality, Parker most recently hosted the Netflix series “Buy My House,” which has ranked in the top 10 shows in the U.S. since its Sept. 2 launch on the streamer. The six-episode series follows homeowners as they aim to sell their properties to one of the show’s real-estate tycoons, Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman, Corcoran Group CEO Pamela Liebman, NFL linebacker Brandon Copeland and investment property magnate Danisha Wrighster. Parker guides the homeowners through the “Shark Tank”-style pitch presentation, as they share their heartfelt backstories while pursuing a big-ticket, all-cash offer.

Since 2018, Parker has also been the host of E!’s “Nightly Pop,” appearing alongside Morgan Stewart and Hunter March. Last week, E! announced that the show, as well as “Daily Pop,” will end its run in as part of a restructuring of the network; the final episode of “Nightly Pop” airs in early Octoberwe. She’s also hosted the network’s “Live from the Red Carpet” pre-shows, including for the 2020 Academy Awards, and appeared as a panelist on “Dating #NoFilter.”

Prior to her tenure at E!, Parker launched her entertainment news career at TMZ. She then went on to work as a correspondent for “The Insider,” followed by a long-running stint as the host for the “Love & Hip Hop” reunion shows.

In addition to her work in television, Parker is also a clothing designer; in 2021, she launched her eponymous line at Macy’s. Designed exclusively for plus-size clientele — and the first plus-size brand designed by a Black woman carried at the retailer — the fall and holiday collections are forthcoming later this year.

Variety interviewed Parker ahead of the launch, where she explained the motivation behind her creative pivot.

“My goal isn’t money. My goal is to empower women,” Parker said. “I want other women feeling the way I felt once I was able to embrace my body and feel good in what I had on.”