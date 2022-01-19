CAA to Relocate Headquarters to New Century City Center Tower in 2026

CAA is moving its Los Angeles headquarters to a larger location in Century City in the wake of its pending acquisition of ICM Partners. The agency will leave its current spot on Constellation Boulevard and head across the street to the under-construction Century City Center tower in 2026.

Per CAA, “JMB Realty’s 37-story, state-of the-art commercial tower, designed by Johnson Fain, will feature two acres of gardens and courtyards and close access to retail stores, restaurants, hotels, fitness centers and other amenities. The building at 1950 Avenue of the Stars is designed to achieve LEED Platinum certification — the highest achievable rating from the U.S. Green Building Council — reflecting its future status as one of the most environmentally sustainable buildings in Los Angeles.”

See a rendering of the new building above, courtesy of Kilograph.

CAA’s new headquarters, which will provide flexibility for continued growth, will occupy a “building-within-a-building,” designed by the award-winning Bjarke Ingels Group and highlighted by cutting-edge collaboration, dining, health and wellness, and event spaces, in addition to multiple indoor and outdoor gathering areas, per the agency. CAA will have its own entrance, lobby and parking area in the new building, and employees “will also have convenient access to the upcoming Constellation/Century City Metro station, currently under construction, providing an accessible and affordable public transportation option.”

“Today’s news underscores the energy and momentum of CAA and the tremendous growth we’re experiencing across our businesses,” CAA co-chairman Richard Lovett said. “We’re designing a home for the future here in Los Angeles that captures the imagination, inspiration and creativity that’s fundamental to the work we do, and that continues to drive our success for clients. We’re guided by our focus on personal connection, a deeply rooted culture of collaboration and a desire to create the most welcoming and exciting environment for our employees, clients and the creative community.”

“We are delighted that CAA will be opening its beautiful new headquarters in Century City Center, a landmark commercial destination that will deliver a next-generation work environment to meet the evolving needs of office users,” Patrick Meara, chief operating officer of JMB Realty, added. “We are grateful to CAA for the collaboration and vision enabling this announcement, underscoring CAA’s strong and enduring commitment to the City of Los Angeles.”

CAA was represented by Matthew Miller of Cresa in the transaction. Eric Olofson, Pete Collins, and Scott Menkus of Cushman & Wakefield represented JMB Realty.