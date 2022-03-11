CAA Signs Journalist Katty Kay (EXCLUSIVE)

CAA has signed Katty Kay, the popular author and BBC correspondent and author, and will serve as her representative for many of her ventures.
The announcement comes just days after Kay rejoined the BBC after leaving last May to join Ozy Media, an ill-fated venture alleged in November to have committed securities fraud. Kay left BBC in a bid to broaden her horizons in digital and audio media, but left Ozy soon after it came under scrutiny. “I was looking forward to working with the talented young reporters but I did not expect this!” she wrote at the time in a statement released on Twitter.
Her return to BBC is a homecoming of sorts, and she is expected to host documentaries from different points around the globe, create podcasts, write a weekly column and report news during moments of import. She has been named a U.S. special correspondent for BBC Studios.
Over the course of her 30-year career in journalism, Kay has reported on five U.S. presidential elections, financial crashes, wars, the royal family, sex scandals, and the 9/11 terror attacks. Kay anchored coverage of Election Night in the U.S. nights across all BBC platforms in 2016 and 2020, paired both times with anchor Andrew Neil.
She appears frequently on NBC News’ “Meet The Press” and MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” as a political analyst. She is co-author with Claire Shipman of the best-selling book “The Confidence Code” and its sequels. The duo’s forthcoming book, “Power Surge,” is expected to debut in early 2023.
Kay continues to be represented for speaking appearances by D’Amelio Network.