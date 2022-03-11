CAA Signs Journalist Katty Kay (EXCLUSIVE)

CAA has signed Katty Kay, the popular author and BBC correspondent and author, and will serve as her representative for many of her ventures.

The announcement comes just days after Kay rejoined the BBC after leaving last May to join Ozy Media, an ill-fated venture alleged in November to have committed securities fraud. Kay left BBC in a bid to broaden her horizons in digital and audio media, but left Ozy soon after it came under scrutiny. “I was looking forward to working with the talented young reporters but I did not expect this!” she wrote at the time in a statement released on Twitter.

Her return to BBC is a homecoming of sorts, and she is expected to host documentaries from different points around the globe, create podcasts, write a weekly column and report news during moments of import. She has been named a U.S. special correspondent for BBC Studios.