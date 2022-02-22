CAA Signs ‘Fiery Priest’ Showrunner Lee Myoungwoo (EXCLUSIVE)

CAA has signed Lee Myoungwoo for representation, Variety has learned exclusively. He continues to be represented by manager Chris S. Lee at B&C Content.

Lee is best known for his work as director and showrunner of the Korean drama series “The Fiery Priest” starring Kim Nam-gil. The series was the highest-rated drama on public broadcast in South Korea in 2019. It was awarded the Grand Prize at the 2019 Korea Broadcasting Awards as well as the Special Award for Foreign Drama at the 2019 Tokyo International Drama Festival, and the Excellent Korean Drama Award at the 2019 Seoul Drama Awards

Most recently, Lee worked on “One Ordinary Day,” based on the British TV series “Criminal Justice.” “One Ordinary Day” stars Cha Seung-won and Kim Soo-hyun and premiered in November 2021. The show was produced by Coupang Play, South Korean e-commerce company Coupang’s SVOD service. In 2020, Lee launched the production company The Studio M, which co-produced the series.

Next up for Lee, he will be the showrunner on a mixed English and Korean language series adaptation based on the life of an iconic Korean-American musical act.

Lee is a graduate of Syracuse University. His other directing and executive producer credits include “Backstreet Rookie,” “Whisper,” “Punch,” “The Women’s Room,” and “Fashion King.”