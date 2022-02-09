CAA Signs ‘Batwoman,’ ‘Gotham Knights’ Writer Natalie Abrams

Natalie Abrams has signed with CAA for representation in all areas. She continues to be repped by attorney Patti Felker at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

Abrams most recently landed a pilot order at The CW for the DC series “Gotham Knights.” She serves as a writer on the pilot alongside Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux, with Greg Berlanti executive producing.

Abrams is no stranger to the DC universe on The CW, having worked as a writer on “Batwoman” as well as “Supergirl.” She has also written for fellow CW show “All American.” She also write a Batwoman tie-in comic book for DC Comics, which is due to be released this spring.

Prior to getting into writing for television, Abrams worked as an entertainment journalist. She wrote for publications such as Entertainment Weekly and TV Guide. At EW, she also co-hosted the weekly Sirius XM live radio show “Superhero Insider.”

The story of “Gotham Knights” begins in the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder. His rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.