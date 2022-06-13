CAA Partners With Global Sustainability Company Aspiration to Offer Carbon-Reduction Services (EXCLUSIVE)

CAA’s strategic consulting service CAA Social Impact has struck a partnership with global sustainability company Aspiration to provide sustainability services, carbon reduction services and customer-centric climate impact solutions to corporate, sports and entertainment industry brands, Variety has learned exclusively.

Per the companies, “CAA Social Impact and Aspiration recognize the importance of sustainability as a winning business strategy and the opportunity for sports and entertainment to play a critical role in influencing culture, to build public will for solutions in the face of a deepening climate crisis.”

With an increase in companies’ awareness and focus on their sustainability efforts, “the partnership enables CAA Social Impact and Aspiration to combine their expertise and resources to develop sustainability and carbon mitigation strategies for leading brands and organizations.” Additionally, Aspiration is working closing with CAA on its own carbon reduction efforts.

Run by Aubree Curtis and Judee Ann Williams, CAA Social Impact has led philanthropic work for companies including KPMG, Walmart, PGA TOUR, Continental (Germany), Volvo (UK), and AppHarvest, and helped shape strategies for organizations including The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Alzheimer’s Association.

“Businesses urgently need clear and comprehensive solutions to curb their emissions and improve their impact on the planet,” Curtis said. “With Aspiration, we are able to better serve enterprise clients who are ready to take significant steps toward decarbonization.”

Williams added: “We are thrilled to add this capability to our growing list of global sustainability services to meet clients where they are in their environmental journey – working across the business and cultural landscape to not only drive immediate change, but also inspire consumers and customers around the world to embrace these critical efforts of planet protection.”

Aspiration, which has investors like Orlando Bloom and Leonardo DiCaprio, boasts more than seven million members for its consumer offerings and “has pioneered the category of Sustainability as a Service to empower individuals and businesses alike to build climate change-fighting action into what they do every day in ways that make it easy, automated, engaging and yet still enormously powerful,” per the company. Aspiration’s products and services help corporations “easily and economically assess and address their carbon footprint,” with clients including the Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Red Sox, Drake, Deloitte, Lime and the Qatar Free Zones.

“We commend CAA for prioritizing this cause – every minute in this fight counts,” said Andrei Cherny, CEO and co-founder of Aspiration. “Companies at the forefront of climate action need to not just take concrete steps, they need to tell a compelling story to their customers, employees, and stakeholders. The unique partnership between CAA Social Impact and Aspiration will help our partners achieve ambitious climate goals in ways that strengthen their business.”

Aspiration is set to soon become a public benefit corporation through the anticipated closing of its merger with InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc.