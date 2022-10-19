CAA Signs CNN’s Amara Walker

Amara Walker, the CNN correspondent newly assigned to co-anchor weekend mornings, will be represented by CAA.

Walker, who joined CNN in 2012, works alongside co-anchor Boris Sanchez. The two also anchor CNN’s 10 a.m. hour on Saturdays. She is based in CNN’s Atlanta studio, and continues to also serve as a correspondent. The current “New Day” airs Saturdays between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and Sundays between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. CNN has announced plans to relaunch morning programming later this year and the weekend show’s name would, presumably, change as part of that move.

Walker has reported on such events as the 2021 Atlanta spa massacre and co-hosted a primetime special with Anderson Cooper, Victor Blackwell, and Ana Cabrera, called “Afraid: Fear in America’s Communities of Color.” During the 2020 presidential election and the Georgia Senate runoff, Walker was part of an election night team reporting on President Trump’s repeated attacks against the Georgia Secretary of State, baselessly claiming fraud.



Walker began her career at CNN as an anchor for CNN International, where she anchored during the ongoing humanitarian and political crisis in Venezuela, and during large-scale demonstrations against a controversial extradition bill in Hong Kong in June 2019, among other events. She was live on the air as a fire ripped through Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris in April 2019.



Walker graduated magna cum laude with a dual degree in political science and broadcast journalism from the University of Southern California, and speaks conversational Korean and Spanish.

Before joining CNN, Walker served as an anchor and reporter at WFLD in Chicago, and WTVJ in Miami.