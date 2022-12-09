Busy Philipps Sets Comedic Shopping Special ‘Busy for the Holidays’ at QVC+ (EXCLUSIVE)

Busy Philipps will star in the upcoming special “Busy for the Holidays” on free platform QVC+.

Part variety show and part shopping special, “Busy for the Holidays” premieres on Dec. 12 and is hosted by Philipps as she tries to help viewers overwhelmed by their holiday shopping who need a way to de-stress. She goes through the tips, tricks, hacks and snacks necessary to tackle holiday hurdles, offering everything from last-minute shopping advice to decorating tips for novices and pros to recipes for picky eaters. Additionally, Philipps will do a man-on-the-street segment, performing “Bad Gift Redemptions” where people receive name-brand items to make up for bad gifts they’ve gotten in the past.

The special will also feature ideas for gifts chosen by Philipps, many of which will be on sale at QVC and through the special.

This is QVC’s latest foray into holiday programming on its free streaming platform. On Thanksgiving, the company debuted its first-ever Christmas movie “Holly & the Hot Chocolate” based on an idea from QVC’s “In the Kitchen” host David Venable, who makes a cameo appearance.

Philipps is known for her roles in series such as “Freaks and Geeks,” “Dawson’s Creek” and “Cougar Town.” Currently, she stars in “Girls5Eva” as Summer. She also hosted the E! talk show “Busy Tonight” from 2018 to 2019 and hosts a podcast titled “Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best.”

“Busy for the Holidays” was directed by Mike Gleason, who served as co-producer along with Caissie St. Onge, who also appears in the special. St. Onge is the co-host of Philipps’ podcast.