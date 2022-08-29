Bishop Sycamore Football Documentary in Production at HBO, Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe to Direct

HBO is jumping into production on the upcoming Bishop Sycamore football documentary, titled “BS High.” Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe (“Two Distant Strangers”) have been named to direct the film, which will debut on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max in 2023.

According to the documentary’s synopsis, the story follows the investigation that ensued after the Bishop Sycamore Centurions, a presumed high school football team from Columbus, Ohio, took on perennial prep powerhouse IMG Academy. The nationally televised game ended in the Centurions 58-0 loss, causing fans and audiences to question the legitimacy of the Bishop Sycamore program and the activities of now-fired head coach Roy Johnson. However, the final score and a fired head coach turned out to be just the beginning of the story.

Roe, who shares an Academy Award with Free for their 2020 short film “Two Distant Strangers,” has a list of documentary credits which includes “Heist,” “We Are the Champions” and “Wiz Khalifa: Behind the Cam.”

Free was a writer for “The Daily Show” between 2012-2016. He later moved on to write for “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” the following year.

Michael Strahan and Constance Schwartz-Morini’s SMAC Entertainment will executive produce the project alongside Adam McKay and Todd Schulman on behalf of Hyperobject Industries, Jay Peterson, Todd Lubin and Jack Turner for Boat Rocker’s Matador Content, Alex Mather and Ankur Chawla for The Athletic, and Spencer Paysinger for Moore Street Productions.