Bryce Dallas Howard Will Play ‘Star Wars’ Character Yaddle in ‘Tales of The Jedi’

Actress Bryce Dallas Howard took to Twitter to share a first look at her character in the upcoming animated Disney+ series “Tales of the Jedi,” which is an anthology show based within the “Star Wars franchise.” The “Jurassic World” actress will be playing Yaddle, a female version of the species that the iconic Yoda character comes from, who also first appeared in the franchise’s prequel trilogy.

“Meet Yaddle in ‘Tales of the Jedi’ — voiced by me,” her tweet excitedly remarks about her upcoming voice role. So little is known about the “Star Wars” species that creates powerful force-wielding jedis, perhaps Yaddle will finally reveal some secrets about this world?

Howard is not at all new to the “Star Wars” franchise, having previously directed two episodes of “The Mandalorian” and one episode of “The Book of Boba Fett.” Her father, the tenured director Ron Howard, stepped in to direct “Solo: A Star Wars Story” after its original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller dropped out of the project. Howard spent a lot of time on the set of “Solo” with her father, honing her directing chops with advice from him and franchise creator George Lucas.

The upcoming animated series from Dave Filoni consists of six episodes that follows Jedi characters from the prequel trilogy era, focusing on Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku. In addition to Howard, actors from the era of “Star Wars” films such as Liam Neeson and Ashley Eckstein, the latter who voiced Ahsoka in the animated “Clone Wars” series, will be providing voices for the series. Howard’s Yaddle character appeared briefly on the Jedi Council in “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.”

Check out the first look at Yaddle below.