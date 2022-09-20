Bryan Cranston’s Showtime Drama ‘Your Honor’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

The second season of “Your Honor,” which stars and is executive produced by Bryan Cranston, will premiere on Friday, December 9 on Showtime’s streaming platform, before airing on the network two days later.

The series is currently in production on the ten-episode new season, with Robert and Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Joey Hartstone, Rob Golenberg, Alon Aranya, Ninio, Mashiach, Ram Landes, Ron Eilon, Danna Stern and James Degus serving as executive producers. Hartstone also serves as the showrunner for season two.

In addition to Cranston, the series cast includes Michael Stuhlbarg, Hope Davis and Isiah Whitlock Jr., with Rosie Perez, Margo Martindale and Amy Landecker slated to guest star. Lilli Kay, Keith Machekanyanga, Andrene Ward-Hammond, Jimi Stanton and Benjamin Flores Jr have been promoted to series regulars for the new season.

Also in today’s television news:

DATES

The fifth season of “Inside Amy Schumer” will premiere on Paramount+ on Thursday, October 20. The premiere will consist of two episodes, with three more episodes slated to air weekly. The show is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios.

“Inside Amy Schumer” first premiered on Comedy Central in 2013, running for four seasons until June 2016. The original show was nominated for eight Emmy awards and won two during its initial run. Paramount+ first announced plans of the show’s revival for its fifth season in February 2021, with five episodes ordered.

RATINGS

ABC has handed in its final ratings report card for the full, 52-week TV season. According to the network, excluding sports it squeaked out a win as the top-rated entertainment network among adults 18-49 (0.6/5), leading NBC (0.5/5), CBS (0.5/5) and Fox (0.5/4).

The network continued: “ABC ranked or tied as the No. 1 entertainment network on 27 of the 52 weeks of the season in adults 18-49, marking the most wins in entertainment programming than any other network (NBC – 24, CBS – 18, Fox – 10, Univision – 6).”

GUEST STARS

ABC’s upcoming cop drama series “The Rookie: Feds” has added series guest stars for its inaugural season, including Eric Roberts as Josh, Deniz Akdeniz as Mark, Jessica Betts — the wife of star Niecy Nash-Betts — as Dina and Tom Arnold as Miles.

The guest stars join series stars stars Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, Frankie R. Faison as Christopher “Cutty” Clark, James Lesure as Carter Hope, Britt Robertson as Laura Stensen, Felix Solis as Matthew Garza and Kevin Zegers as Brendon Acres. The show is set to premiere on September 27 on ABC.

TRAILERS

Netflix’s revival of the competition series “The Mole” has set a premiere date for October 7, with a trailer attached. In the reimagined iteration, twelve players will work together in challenges that add money to a collective pot that only one competitor will go home with, but one player will be designated as the sabotaging “mole” of the group. The winning player must outlast their competition and expose the Mole to take home the money pot.

The series is based on the Belgian format ‘The Mole’ — original title ‘De Mol’ — created by Bart De Pauw, Michel Vanhove, Michiel Devlieger, and Tom Lenaerts and distributed by Primitives. Eureka Productions is producing the series for Netflix.

Check out the trailer below.