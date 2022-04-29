Bruce Greenwood Takes Over Frank Langella Role in Netflix Series ‘Fall of the House of Usher’

Bruce Greenwood is joining “The Fall of the House of Usher” series at Netflix, taking over the role previously held by Frank Langella.

Langella exited the series earlier in April after it was reported that he was under investigation for misconduct on the set, which it was later confirmed involved making an inappropriate joke to a female co-star.

Greenwood will now star in the series as Roderick Usher, the head of the Usher family in creator Mike Flanagan’s modern re-telling of the Edgar Allan Poe story. The show draws on other Poe works as well. Along with Greenwood, the main cast also includes Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill and Carla Gugino.

Greenwood stars in the Fox medical drama “The Resident,” which is currently airing its fifth season on the broadcaster. Greenwood’s other notable TV roles include “The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story,” “The Larry Sanders Show,” and “St. Elsehwere.” He is primarily known for his films, starring in features like “Thirteen Days,” “Capote,” and “I, Robot.” Greenwood previously starred in Flanagan’s film “Gerald’s Game” (along with Gugino) as well as his film “Doctor Sleep.”

Greenwood is repped by Gersh and Binder & Associates.

“The Fall of the House of Usher” has received an eight episode order at Netflix. It is Flanagan and Trevor Macy’s fifth series for Netflix under their Intrepid Pictures overall deal. Their previous projects include “The Haunting of Hill House,” “The Haunting of Bly Manor” and “Midnight Mass,” which all feature Gugino. In 2022, Intrepid Pictures will debut their fourth project, “The Midnight Club.”

Flanagan serves as creator, and executive produces alongside Macy for Intrepid Pictures, as well as Emmy Grinwis and Michael Fimognari. Flanagan and Fimognari will each direct four episodes.