Five People Shot in Brooklyn Subway Shooting, at Least 8 More Injured

At least five people were shot during an April 12 shooting in a Brooklyn subway station. The incident occurred at around 8:30 a.m. ET at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood. As reported by The New York Times, the NY Fire Department confirmed that at least 13 people were injured, including the five people that were shot. Police said the gunman was seen wearing a gas mask and wearing an orange construction vest.

In addition to the shooting, there were also reports of smoke inside the 36th Street subway station. As The Times reported: “Police and fire officials said that investigators were trying to determine the source of a smoke condition in the subway station and whether any explosive devices were detonated during the shooting. A Police Department spokesman said that no active explosive devices had been found at the scene.”

The shooting, which occurred during the city’s rush hour morning commute, caused a gridlock for New York City’s subway system. According to transit officials, all trains running on the D, N and R lines would be delayed for the day because of the investigation into the shooting. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority told The Times that no additional details were immediately available..

According to NBC News: “Two of the five shooting victims were said to have been seriously wounded. The extent of the other victims’ injuries are not yet clear. As for the other people who were hurt, officials said their injuries likely stemmed from the crowd response to the chaos.”