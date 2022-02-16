‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Alum Melissa Fumero Joins Randall Park in Netflix Comedy Series ‘Blockbuster’

Melissa Fumero has joined the upcoming Netflix comedy series “Blockbuster,” Variety has learned.

Fumero joins previously announced cast member Randall Park in the single-cam comedy, which takes place at the last Blockbuster Video in America. Further castings for the ensemble workplace comedy will be announced at a later date.

Fumero will play Eliza, described as a dedicated mother whose marriage to her high school sweetheart is on the rocks. She left Harvard after one semester to start a family and now works at Blockbuster alongside Timmy (Park) as his trusty number two.

Fumero is best known for her starring role as Det. Amy Santiago in the Golden Globe-winning NBC (formerly Fox) comedy series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” which ended in 2021 after eight seasons and just over 150 episodes. Her other recent roles include the Marvel animated series “MODOK” on Hulu, “Diary of a Future President” at Disney Plus, and “One Day at a Time” at Netflix. Earlier in her career, she appeared on shows like “Gossip Girl,” “CSI: New York,” and “The Mentalist.”

“Blockbuster” has been given a 10-episode order at Netflix. Vanessa Ramos created the series and serves as executive producer. The show marks a reunion for Ramos and Fumero, as Ramos was previously a writer and producer on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” during the show’s sixth and seventh seasons. David Caspe and Jackie Clarke also serve as writers and executive producers. John Davis and John Fox executive produce via Davis Entertainment. Universal Television is the studio.