Brooke Karzen Exits Warner Horizon as Head of Unscripted Television

Brooke Karzen is stepping down from her post as executive vice president and head of Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, Variety has learned. She shared the news with staff via a memo on Monday.

Karzen, who is best known for spearheading “The Bachelor” franchise, has been at Warner Horizon for 22 years. She will continue working for the studio until the end of the year.

In a statement, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television president Mike Darnell said, “In the last few weeks, Brooke came to me with her desire to try something new with her career after a hugely successful 22-year run at the company. For over 20 years, Brooke has been synonymous with ‘The Bachelor,’ overseeing the flagship show since its inception and being intimately involved in the development of ‘The Bachelorette,’ ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ and many other extensions of this global hit franchise.”

“She was also instrumental in bringing the long-running, Emmy-winning hit music competition series ‘The Voice’ and the upcoming game show ‘The Wheel’ to NBC, among many other hit series during her extraordinary tenure at the studio,” Darnell continued. “We could not be more grateful to Brooke for her creativity, leadership, and dedication to Warner Bros. On a personal note … I will miss her dearly. We can’t wait to see what her next chapter will be, and we look forward to the opportunity of working with her again soon.”

See Karzen’s full memo below.

Dear Team,

I’m reaching out today, so you hear the news from me that I’ve decided to leave my position as executive vice president and head of Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Leaving Warner Bros. after 22 years was not an easy decision, but the time is right for a change. I will take some time to consider new opportunities and am excited to start a new chapter.

It’s with extremely mixed emotions that I move on from this incredible company, leaving behind so many brilliant colleagues and dear friends, the extraordinary people who make this one of the most dedicated and talented teams in the business.

Together we’ve poured all our energies and passions into the finest unscripted programming in television, shows like “The Bachelor,” “The Voice” and “Ellen’s Game of Games,” as well as countless specials and documentaries like “Friends: The Reunion” and “Harry Potter 20: Return to Hogwarts.” Together we established Warner Horizon as the No. 1 producer of unscripted programming in the country.

I’ll forever treasure my experiences with the company, where I’ve had the opportunity to work with the likes of Ava DuVernay, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, James Corden, Ben Winston, Casey Patterson, Leslie Iwerks, Arthur Smith, “The Voice’s” Mark Burnett and Audrey Morrissey, “The Bachelor’s” Mike Fleiss and so many other genuine legends of the business.

And most of all, I’ll treasure the memory of working with this great team. I want to thank Channing Dungey and Mike Darnell for their support as I begin this next chapter. I will remain in touch until the end of the year to consult and help with this transition. Wishing you all every success moving forward. I know you’ll continue to make the company proud.

Thanks to all of you,

Brooke